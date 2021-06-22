Japan’s prime minister has refused to rule out the delayed Olympic Games going ahead behind closed doors if the capital remains under a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

Organisers will meet on Monday to decide to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed at the Tokyo Games.

Health experts warn that big crowds risk fueling a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which were delayed by a year due to pandemic.

Advertisement

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto says shes is eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue.