The economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are yielding measurable results, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated Thursday when he received the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who was on a courtesy visit.

“For the first time in 13 years, Nigeria’s foreign reserves have crossed the 50-billion-dollar mark. Nigeria has also been removed from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, which sends a strong signal to investors around the world that Nigeria is open and ready for legitimate business,” said Idris, adding, that the Ministry of Information remains committed to amplifying the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, particularly those aimed at strengthening the nation’s economic environment and attracting investment.

According to him, the Ministry plays a crucial role in ensuring that Nigerians and the international community fully understand the reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration and the opportunities they create for economic growth.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is always about servicing you, amplifying the work that you do, and ensuring that we ventilate some of those programmes and policies so that Nigerians and people outside Nigeria will really understand what it is that you do,” Idris said.

He emphasised that the administration is taking decisive steps to strengthen critical infrastructure supporting industrialisation, including reforms in the power sector to ensure a more reliable electricity supply for businesses and industries, while assuring continued support in communicating government reforms and promoting Nigeria’s investment opportunities globally.

Earlier, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in amplifying the ministry’s programmes and policy direction, particularly as Nigeria pushes for greater industrialisation, increased trade, and higher non-oil exports.

She explained that the ministry is focusing on unlocking global and regional demand for Nigerian products, strengthening domestic industrial capacity, and mobilising strategic investment to support economic transformation.

“Telling our story is a responsibility for us as an administration. With all that we have done in the last three years, it is important to amplify the concrete evidence of the reforms that have been implemented,” Oduwole

said.

Dr Oluwole also highlighted Nigeria’s active engagement in regional and global trade initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, as part of efforts to position Nigerian businesses to compete effectively in regional and international markets.

Those in attendance were: the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam; Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace; Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama; Director, Public Communication, Barr. Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna, PhD, the Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs A. P. Okala, and other senior officials.