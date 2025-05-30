The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, says the Bola Tinubu administration is fully committed to strengthening Nigeria’s health security by fostering cross-border collaboration and improving access to essential health services, especially in underserved communities.

Speaking during a visit by the leadership of the Border Communities Development Agency to the ministry in Abuja today, the minister emphasized the need to work together to close service gaps in remote and border areas, citing that infectious diseases do not recognize borders and can easily spread across regions if not adequately addressed.

Prof. Pate highlighted that President Tinubu’s health agenda, through the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, prioritizes health security and equitable service delivery.

He added that collaboration with BCDA and other agencies is vital to ensure that health interventions reach nomadic populations and those in hard-to-reach locations.

The minister further commended the BCDA’s initiative to align with the health ministry, stating that a united, multisectoral approach is essential to safeguard Nigeria’s population.