President Bola Tinubu has declined to sign the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Bill, 2025 into law, citing concerns over provisions that contravene existing financial regulations.

The President’s decision was conveyed in a letter read during Thursday’s plenary session in the House of Representatives.

Tinubu, referencing Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), objected to a clause in the bill that seeks to allow the NDLEA to retain a portion of proceeds recovered from drug-related crimes.

He explained that such proceeds, under current regulations, must be deposited into the government’s Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account.

Any disbursement to recovery agencies, including the NDLEA, requires presidential approval and the consent of both the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly.

The President argued that there was no compelling reason to alter the current framework, which he said ensures transparency and accountability through both executive and legislative oversight.