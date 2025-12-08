President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of 100 students abducted from Papiri Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State. President Tinubu, in a statement on Monday, also directed security agencies to secure the immediate freedom of the remaining 115 pupils and their teache...

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of 100 students abducted from Papiri Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Monday, also directed security agencies to secure the immediate freedom of the remaining 115 pupils and their teachers still in captivity.

The statement reads, “I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21.

“My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims. The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones.

“From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma.”

TVC previously reported that the Niger State Government on Monday took custody of 100 schoolchildren kidnapped last month from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Governor Mohammed Bago received the children at the Government House in Minna, one day after they were released from captivity.