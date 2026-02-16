President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged support and commitment to the swift implementation of the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan, urging the immediate and unconditional release of the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, and other key opposition figures. The pledge was disclose...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged support and commitment to the swift implementation of the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan, urging the immediate and unconditional release of the country’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, and other key opposition figures.

The pledge was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

According to the statement, Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, during the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, also called the C-5 Plus Summit, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 39th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government. The summit was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We wish to specifically call on the government to consider the immediate and unconditional release from detention of the Vice President and other key opposition figures. It is also imperative to convene an all-inclusive South Sudan national dialogue and reconciliation forum. We call on all parties to engage constructively with authorities in the mediation process without preconditions,” he declared.

President Tinubu expressed that Nigeria joins other countries in Africa in acknowledging the efforts and desire of the South Sudanese stakeholders and people for peace, sustainable development, and speedy resolution of the conflict.

He said, “We support the lofty ambition of all parties and wish to reiterate our doctrinal commitment to accompany the South Sudanese Transitional Government of Unity as well as the good people of the country to actualise their aspiration for lasting peace and development.

“We cannot allow South Sudan to continue on its current trajectory. Without national unity and elite consensus, not much can be achieved on the transition programme in South Sudan.”

President Tinubu urged African leaders to prevail on the country’s stakeholders to “prioritise the conduct of inclusive, peaceful, and transparent national elections, noting that that the move will help “build trust and confidence in the country’s future and leadership.”

He said the recent launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy by Nigeria in collaboration with development partners was part of the country’s contribution to the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan and beyond.

The Nigerian leader said the current state of insecurity and political tension in that country was hindering progress on several key transitional fronts, especially in the areas of security sector reforms and constitution-drafting processes.

The statement also revealed that the Chairman of the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, applauded the determination of African leaders in the resolution of the conflict.

President Ramaphosa urges parties in the conflict to recommit themselves to the resolution of the lingering issues, expressing his regret over the delayed and slow implementation of the revitalised agreement eight years after it was endorsed by stakeholders.

President Ramaphosa commended the efforts of the United Nations, development partners, and other stakeholders in the resolution of the conflict, noting that the “C-5 Plus Summit demonstrates the commitment of leaders to finding a lasting solution in the interest of the people of South Sudan.”

He stressed the need for robust consultation with all parties, stating the importance of engaging with the people of South Sudan and giving counsel only where it is needed.

For his part, the President of Djibouti and Chairman of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ismail Omar Guelleh, said the collective efforts of IGAD, the AU, and other partners in the signing of the revitalised agreement have enabled the implementation of the longest ceasefire agreement since the advent of the conflict.

He reaffirmed the commitment of IGAD to the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan as enshrined in the framework that integrates the interests of all parties.

The IGAD chairman proposed the appointment of a lead mediator in the conflict to monitor implementation, assess progress, and address emerging challenges on the path to lasting peace and stability.

Other critical stakeholders in the South Sudan conflict who attended the meeting included the Chairperson of the AU Commission, HE Mahmoud Ali Youssouf; the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, HE Abiy Ahmed Ali; the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; representatives of the Chadian President, HE Mahamat Itno Deby, and the representative of the Rwandan President, HE Paul Kagame, among others.

President Tinubu also pledged full infrastructural and operational support for the Combined Maritime Task Force in the Gulf of Guinea, pledging to provide office buildings, ships, helicopters, and temporary staff as the host nation of the force’s headquarters.

This is even as the government has called for a stronger, coordinated African response to security threats, debt distress and mineral exploitation on the continent.

He said Nigeria would host the Combined Maritime Taskforce for the Gulf of Guinea and provide the necessary infrastructure to ensure its operational effectiveness.

“As host of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide infrastructure, including office buildings, ships, helicopters and temporary personnel to ensure that the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region,” the Vice President said.