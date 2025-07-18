Kano State will be receiving President Bola Tinubu today July 18th, he is scheduled to pay a condolence visit to the government and people of Kano, as well as to the family of the late business mogul and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata....

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature.

The visit follows the recent passing of the highly revered industrialist, whose contributions to commerce and philanthropy left an indelible mark on the nation.

Governor Yusuf described the planned visit by the President as a demonstration of national unity and a mark of deep respect for the people of Kano and the legacy of the late Dantata.

He urged residents to receive the President with warmth, hospitality, and the traditional dignity for which Kano is known, emphasizing the importance of upholding respect for national leaders.

The Governor also assured that all necessary security and logistical arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and dignified visit.