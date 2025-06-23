President Bola Tinubu is set to launch tractors and other farming machinery as part of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programme.

The event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is taking place at the National Agricultural Seeds Council headquarters in Abuja, with top government officials in attendance including the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, the DG of the Seeds Council, and state governors.

A delegation from Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Victor Karankevich and the Foreign Minister, is also present, alongside Belarusian machinery manufacturers.

According to the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, the collaboration aims to boost Nigeria’s mechanized farming capacity, enhance productivity, and improve food security nationwide.