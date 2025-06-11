President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will now deliver his Democracy Day address from the National Assembly, rather than through the traditional nationwide broadcast, the Presidency has announced.

The change comes as part of the updated schedule for Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Anniversary celebration, which takes place on Wednesday, 12 June.

According to a statement issued by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities marking the day.

“All other plans remain unchanged as earlier announced,” the statement noted, while expressing appreciation for the public’s continued support.

This year’s Democracy Day is themed “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.” The celebration is expected to highlight ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to strengthen democratic institutions and promote reform-driven governance.

Further details regarding the President’s address and programme schedule are expected to be released by the National Assembly.