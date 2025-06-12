The Federal Government has announced that this year’s Democracy Day celebration will hold without the traditional military parade, in a move aimed at preserving the significance of the President’s national address.

This was confirmed in a statement by Abdulhakeem Adeoye, on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations. Instead of a ceremonial display, the day will feature two key public events involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At 12 noon, President Tinubu is scheduled to address a special joint sitting of the National Assembly at the House of Representatives Chamber, in commemoration of 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

According to the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, the President’s arrival will follow preliminary proceedings starting at 11am. The session, themed “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development”, will include goodwill messages from former presiding officers and the conferment of national honours on select legislators.

Speaking ahead of the event, House spokesman Akintunde Rotimi said the sitting symbolises the strong partnership between the Executive and the Legislature in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic governance.

Later in the day, at 4pm, the President is expected to attend a Public Lecture at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. The theme of the lecture is “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.”

June 12 was declared Democracy Day in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, in honour of the late Chief MKO Abiola, who won the annulled 1993 presidential election. Abiola was posthumously conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) – Nigeria’s highest national honour.

As the nation marks this historic day, the House of Representatives urged citizens to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey and renew their commitment to unity, patriotism, and national progress.