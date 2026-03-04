President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Tunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. The ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja shortly before the Federal Executive Council meeting. At exactly 2:53 p.m., Olatunji Di...

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Tunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The ceremony took place at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja shortly before the Federal Executive Council meeting.

At exactly 2:53 p.m., Olatunji Disu took the oath of office as Nigeria’s new Inspector-General of Police.

The oath was administered in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, cabinet members, and other senior government officials.

The brief ceremony followed the reading of Disu’s citation by the State House Director of Information and Public Relations.

His confirmation comes days after the Nigeria Police Council unanimously endorsed his appointment.

Disu takes over the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force at a critical moment, with expectations to strengthen discipline, improve professionalism, and rebuild public confidence in the institution.

The new police chief brings more than three decades of policing experience, having joined the force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Before his appointment, he served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit and the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos.

His career also includes notable roles in Lagos and Rivers States, where he gained recognition for crime control and anti-kidnapping operations.

Shortly after swearing in the new police chief, President Tinubu also administered the oath of office on newly appointed commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The ceremony preceded the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, the first for the year.

Disu’s appointment follows the resignation of former Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun.

President Tinubu has charged the new police chief to strengthen discipline within the force, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and ensure the protection of lives and property across the country.

In response, Disu pledged to enforce professionalism within the police and maintain zero tolerance for corruption and human rights abuses.

