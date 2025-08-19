President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a landmark subsidy to ease the cost of kidney dialysis for Nigerians. With this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from ₦50,000 to just ₦12,000, bringing relief to thousands of citizens battling kidney-related diseases....

This subsidy is already being implemented in major federal hospitals across the six geopolitical zones, including:

1. Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos

2. Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja

3. University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

4. Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri

5. University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri

6. Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta

7. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos

8. Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare

9. University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin

10. University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar

More federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be added before the end of the year to widen access nationwide.

It would be recalled that last year, President Tinubu also approved free cesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, a bold step aimed at boosting maternal healthcare and reducing preventable maternal deaths.

Together, these measures demonstrate the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in action ensuring that no Nigerian is denied healthcare because of cost.