President Bola Tinubu sets to commission the remodelled National Theatre, now renamed The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts at the Iganmu area of Lagos.

The 5000 seat main hall of the centre serve as a premier venue for various events including concerts, theatre productions, conferences and cultural festivals, providing a world class space for artists and performers to show case their talents.

The renovated cultural hub was renamed in honor of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday in July 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.