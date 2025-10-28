President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his longtime friend and political ally, Senator Abu Ibrahim, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a principled statesman, loyal ally, and defender of democracy....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his longtime friend and political ally, Senator Abu Ibrahim, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a principled statesman, loyal ally, and defender of democracy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed deep admiration for Senator Ibrahim, noting that their friendship, which began over three decades ago, has endured through Nigeria’s political transitions.

“Abu has been more than a friend. He is my brother. Since we first met in the Senate chambers in 1992 during the aborted Third Republic, our friendship has only grown deeper and stronger,” the President said.

He recalled how both men served in the Senate at the time — Ibrahim representing Katsina South Senatorial District under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), and Tinubu representing Lagos West Senatorial District under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to the President, their shared ideals of justice, good governance, and democratic advancement have always transcended party lines.

“His steadfast commitment to democracy, progressive politics, and nation-building is particularly remarkable. These values have continued to define his public life,” Tinubu stated.

The President commended Senator Ibrahim’s courage during the struggle against military dictatorship, recalling his bold role in opposing the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

“Like me and other like minds, he fearlessly stood up against the military junta. When the authorities released him and left the rest of us in the cell, Abu refused to leave, insisting that all of us be released together,” Tinubu recounted.

He further lauded Senator Ibrahim’s contributions to the formation and growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 and his consistent advocacy for peace and national unity within the party.

“As a patriot, Abu has lived a life of dedication to public service and the pursuit of a greater Nigeria. He supported my aspiration to be President in 2023 and joined me on the campaign trail across the country,” the President said.

Tinubu also acknowledged the former lawmaker’s continued support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that his wisdom and experience remain invaluable to the current administration.

“I thank Senator Ibrahim for his steadfast support and cherished friendship over the years. I join his family, friends, and associates in praying for many more years of good health and renewed strength for him, so that he may continue his laudable service to the nation and humanity,” the President said.