President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on all players and the technical team of Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

Speaking during the presidential reception held at the Presidential Villa on Monday in their honour, President Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, awarded each player and technical crew member the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He also directed the allocation of one flat for each player, coach and technical crew member.

The President approved a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each player, and $50,000 equivalent for the coach and each technical team member.

President Tinubu praised the team for becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

“It is my profound honour and pleasure to welcome to the State House our remarkable Women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress – continental champions once more, and now the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. You have conquered Africa and opened the door to global greatness,” the President said.

The President described the team’s emphatic 78-64 victory over Mali as more than just a game, calling it “a powerful statement of Nigerian resilience, tactical excellence, and national pride.”

“You fought back from behind in the first quarter, not with panic but poise. You wore the green and white not just as colours, but as a symbol of conviction and hope. And now, you wear the crown as queens of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time,” he stated.

President Tinubu particularly commended Coach Rena Wakama, saying, “To Coach Rena Wakama, you represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports.

“Your quiet strength and historic achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls nationwide, who now know that no dream is too bold for a Nigerian woman. Indeed, you deserved your award as the best coach in Africa and the world,” he stated.

He also recognised the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Amy Okonkwo, and top scorer in the final, Ezinne Kalu, saying, “To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament MVP, and Ezinne Kalu, top scorer in the final, your brilliance elevated the entire team. But most importantly, you did not play for yourselves. You played for and won with Nigeria.

“Let me take a moment to reflect on a greater truth. Nigerian women have never failed this nation in sports. From the Super Falcons standing tall on the world stage, to our athletes breaking records on the track, and D’Tigress building a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently made us proud. They have shown the world that when opportunity meets preparation, Nigerian excellence is inevitable.”

President Tinubu emphasised his administration’s commitment to sports development, stating: “We owe you not just applause but decisive action. That is why, under this administration, we are repositioning sports as a key pillar of our national development strategy and economic drive.

“Sport is not merely entertainment. It is infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and a powerful tool for youth employment, economic transformation, and global engagement.”

He extended special appreciation to the National Sports Commission under the leadership of Malam Shehu Dikko, noting that “the Commission’s renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots sports and performance-based development is already yielding results.”

The President also commended the Nigeria Basketball Federation, led by Malam Amadu Muda Kida, who also serves as chairman of the NNPC Limited, “for its consistency in team development, strategic planning, and sacrifices for Nigeria’s Glory.

“To all our young people watching today, let the story of D’Tigress remind you that greatness is a product of hard work, discipline, and belief. Nigeria belongs to those who dare to dream and are willing to give their best to make those dreams a reality.

“To D’Tigress, you are not just champions. You are role models, pathfinders, and true daughters of the land,” the President added, assuring them of continued support as they prepare for the global stage.

Also applauding the Nigerian women’s national basketball team, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said it was not just a win on the court but a resounding statement of “hard work, excellence, and national pride.”

The wife of the President noted that the victory of the D’Tigress is a moment that will stick with generations of Nigerian girls and women, encouraging them to pursue greatness, even as she said the victory is a clear education that hard work and teamwork are what it takes to succeed.

Coming barely a week after the Super Falcon brought home the WAFCON 2024 golden cup from Morocco, Senator Remi Tinubu said that while the nation is yet to get over the euphoria of the women’s football team’s victory, D’Tigress has given the nation “another reason to believe in the power of Nigerian women to break barriers and set new records”.

Earlier, D’Tigress Captain, Amy Okonkwo, who was also named the MVP of the AfroBasket Women 2025 tournament, thanked the President and the First Lady for supporting young Nigerian women.

She noted that she and the other members of the team are glad for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the tournament, as well as to inspire young girls around the world to embrace sports.