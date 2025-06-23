President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, had an emotional moment of reunion during the launch of agricultural mechanisation equipment in Abuja, as he recognised and publicly acknowledged his old classmate, Mr Alex, now a successful businessman based in Belarus.

Speaking at the event held at the National Agricultural Seed Council headquarters, Tinubu deviated briefly from his prepared remarks to point out his former Chicago State University classmate in the audience. “That man there, Alex, is my classmate from Chicago. He’s now a successful businessman in Belarus,” Tinubu said with a smile, drawing applause from the gathering.

Mr Alex, who has reportedly built a thriving business empire in Belarus, is part of the strategic partnership that facilitated the rollout of over 9,000 units of agricultural machinery and implements unveiled