President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renewal of the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC).

Yelwa, who first assumed office in 2021, will serve a second and final four-year term in line with Section 93 of the Electricity Act, 2023.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Tinubu urged Yelwa to build on the commission’s achievements and introduce greater innovation and dedication to improving the lives of communities in hydroelectric power-producing areas.

During his first term, Yelwa oversaw key intervention projects, including flood control works, youth and women empowerment schemes, rural infrastructure upgrades, and relief support for disaster victims.

His second term is expected to focus on consolidating these gains, advancing climate resilience initiatives, and expanding livelihood support programmes in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.