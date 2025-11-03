The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to religious freedom and the protection of all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or background....

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to religious freedom and the protection of all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or background.

Reacting to the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to classify Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians at home and abroad to remain calm, united, and resolute in defending the true image of the country.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, she referenced earlier positions by President Tinubu and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing that Nigeria is a nation built on tolerance, diversity, and democratic values.

“The conspiracy theory portraying Nigeria as a country persecuting Christians is false and misleading,” she said. “Nigeria remains steadfast in upholding democracy, religious freedom, and constitutional guarantees that protect citizens of all faiths.”

Dabiri-Erewa noted that President Tinubu had reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to religious liberty and mutual respect, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also issued a firm response to the U.S. classification.

She appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to counter false narratives about the country, explaining that security challenges in parts of Nigeria were the result of terrorist activities, not religious persecution.

“There are indeed challenges posed by terrorists in some regions, but what President Trump should do is support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to defeat them — not denigrate our country based on inaccurate perceptions,” she added.