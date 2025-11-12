President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received members of the Yar’Adua family, led by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. During the meeting, President Tinubu paid tribute to the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, describing him as a man of honour and integri...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received members of the Yar’Adua family, led by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the meeting, President Tinubu paid tribute to the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, describing him as a man of honour and integrity whose legacy of service and commitment to the nation remains exemplary.

He commended the family for sustaining the ideals of the late president and for their continued contributions to Nigeria’s development.

Senator Yar’Adua, who led the delegation, expressed the family’s appreciation to President Tinubu for his steady leadership and inclusive governance approach. He reaffirmed the family’s readiness to support the administration’s nation-building efforts.

The meeting, held on 11 November 2025, further underscored the President’s ongoing engagement with key families and figures in Nigeria’s political history to strengthen national unity and reconciliation.