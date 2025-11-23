President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirms commitment to strengthening security operations across all regions in Nigeria, pledges to rescue all recently abducted victims. In a statement personally signed by the President on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction over the success recorded in the rescue operati...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirms commitment to strengthening security operations across all regions in Nigeria, pledges to rescue all recently abducted victims.

In a statement personally signed by the President on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction over the success recorded in the rescue operation on Sunday, and pledged to reunite every other missing victim with their family.

He wrote, “You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me to coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.”

He added, “I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.”

The President further stated that he is closely monitoring the security operation across different theatres, expressing his unwavering relentlessness to ensure every Nigerian feels safe.

He wrote, “I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.”

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

TVC previously reported that the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has announced the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were kidnapped during a recent attack on the church, regained their freedom on Sunday after days of what the Governor described as intense collaboration among security agencies and government authorities.