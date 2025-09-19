President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the late Chief (Mrs.) HID Awolowo, describing her as a symbol of courage, dignity, and national inspiration, as he marks the 10th anniversary of her passing. In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said that although a decade has passed since her d...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the late Chief (Mrs.) HID Awolowo, describing her as a symbol of courage, dignity, and national inspiration, as he marks the 10th anniversary of her passing.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said that although a decade has passed since her death, the memory of the matriarch of the Awolowo family remains vivid in the hearts of Nigerians.

He praised Mama Awolowo for her unwavering support to her husband, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, during his lifetime, and for upholding his legacy with “uncommon strength.”

“Mama HID was more than a wife and mother,” the President noted.

“She became a mother to the nation, a guiding light for generations of Nigerians, showing what it means to live with faith, discipline, and love for country.”

He added that her life of service and sacrifice continues to inspire the collective efforts of Nigerians striving to build a just, united, and prosperous nation.

President Tinubu concluded his tribute with a message of enduring respect: “May your legacy continue to live on, Mama Awolowo.”

Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo passed away in 2015 at the age of 99.