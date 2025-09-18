President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by Tuesday’s fire outbreak at the Afriland Building in Lagos. In a statement released on Thursday by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President also sympathised with the management and staff ...

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by Tuesday’s fire outbreak at the Afriland Building in Lagos.

In a statement released on Thursday by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President also sympathised with the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, all of whom were impacted by the tragic incident.

Tinubu expressed particular concern for individuals who lost loved ones or sustained injuries in the blaze, offering prayers for the souls of the departed and a swift recovery for the injured.

He commended the prompt intervention by the Federal Fire Service, medical personnel, first responders, and members of the public who assisted in the evacuation efforts.

The President further called for heightened vigilance, improved training, and stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.