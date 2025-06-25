President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to former Governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, who passed away at the age of 84.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, President Tinubu described the late politician and academic as “a true statesman” and a “leading light” in Nigeria’s political history.

Chief Adebayo, a former senator and elected governor in the Second Republic, was celebrated for his lifelong commitment to progressive politics and public service. He notably won the 1983 governorship election in the old Kwara State under the Unity Party of Nigeria, led by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Recalling his role during Nigeria’s struggle to restore democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Tinubu said Adebayo stood firmly for justice, fairness and equity, even at personal cost. “He cast aside every comfort and stood firmly in defence of democracy,” the President said, noting the years Adebayo spent in exile in Canada.

President Tinubu, who worked with Adebayo during their time in exile, praised his “rare courage, integrity, and perseverance.” He also highlighted Adebayo’s later contributions as Minister of Communications and Transportation between 2003 and 2007, and his steady influence within the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

“He will be remembered for his patriotism and commitment to the progress of Kwara State and the Yoruba race,” Tinubu said.

The President extended his condolences to Adebayo’s family, associates, and the people of Kwara State.