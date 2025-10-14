President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu at the age of 79. Ambassador Ogwu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, served at the UN from May 2008 to May 2017. She was a disti...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ambassador Joy Uche Angela Ogwu at the age of 79.

Ambassador Ogwu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, served at the UN from May 2008 to May 2017.

She was a distinguished diplomat and scholar who also held the position of Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she significantly contributed to shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and advancing international relations scholarship.

During her tenure at the UN, Ambassador Ogwu presided over the UN Security Council twice, in July 2010 and October 2011, highlighting her leadership on the global stage.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Tuesday, October 14, President Tinubu lauded her dedication, saying she projected Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose while working tirelessly for global peace, disarmament, international security, and the advancement of women’s rights.

The President extended his condolences to Ambassador Ogwu’s five children, grandchildren, siblings, the entire Ogwu family, and the broader diplomatic and academic community, describing her as a trailblazer who rose to the highest levels of her vocation through excellence and hard work.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul and for divine comfort for all who mourn her passing.