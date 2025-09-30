President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Somtochukwu 'Sommie' Maduagwu, a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.

President Tinubu says: ” Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.

” Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay”.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.