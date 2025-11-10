President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a delegation from Siemens Energy, led by the company’s Managing Director for Middle East–Africa, Mr Dietmar Siersdorfer, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a delegation from Siemens Energy, led by the company’s Managing Director for Middle East–Africa, Mr Dietmar Siersdorfer, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The courtesy visit, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Deputy Head of Mission of Germany to Nigeria, Mr Johannes Lehne, focused on strengthening Nigeria’s collaboration with Siemens Energy under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) aimed at modernising and expanding the country’s electricity infrastructure.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the PPI and other energy-sector reforms designed to deliver reliable power to homes and industries. He emphasised that improved energy supply remained central to his economic renewal agenda and the government’s industrialisation drive.

The President noted that Nigeria was ready to deepen its partnership with Germany and Siemens Energy to fast-track grid modernisation, enhance transmission capacity, and support renewable energy projects across the country.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Siersdorfer commended President Tinubu’s leadership and policy direction in the power sector, assuring that Siemens Energy remained committed to Nigeria’s long-term energy transformation. He said the company was working closely with relevant ministries and agencies to deliver on the objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative.

Vice President Shettima also reaffirmed the government’s determination to remove bottlenecks impeding progress in the energy sector, adding that sustained engagement with global partners like Siemens would help accelerate infrastructure delivery and job creation.

The meeting underscored the strategic importance of Nigeria–Germany cooperation in addressing energy challenges and unlocking new opportunities for investment in the country’s power sector.