The Tinubu Media Force (TMF) has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the Brigadier General killed in the recent violent attacks across Kebbi and Kwara states.

Describing the murder as an act of “inhumane cruelty,” TMF said such brutality has no place in a civilised society. The group urged the military and the bereaved family to remain resilient during this difficult time.

In a statement on Wednesday, TMF National Coordinator Gbenga Abiola strongly condemned the attacks, noting that the violence not only claimed innocent lives but also targeted a senior officer who had devoted his career to protecting the nation.

The organisation also expressed grave concern over the abduction of schoolgirls amid the violence, highlighting the rising trend of targeted kidnappings.

TMF expressed confidence that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would mobilise all available resources, intelligence capabilities, and security mechanisms to secure the safe return of the abducted girls.

TMF called for strengthened grassroots engagement as a vital tool in combating insurgency. The group emphasised the importance of building community trust, empowering local vigilante structures, and fostering collaboration between residents and security agencies to improve early detection and prevention of criminal activities.

The organisation also urged the integration of advanced technological solutions into national security operations, including modern surveillance systems, data-driven intelligence, and coordinated digital monitoring, to prevent future attacks.

While mourning the loss of the Brigadier General and other victims, TMF reaffirmed its support for government initiatives aimed at restoring peace nationwide.

The group appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, assist security operatives, and actively participate in community-based safety measures as Nigeria intensifies its fight against terrorism.