President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government will deploy every instrument of the state to secure the release of the 25 abducted schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. President Tin...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government will deploy every instrument of the state to secure the release of the 25 abducted schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, while condoling with the families of the abducted schoolgirls in, as well as killers of the late Brigadier-General Musa Uba and the late Vice Principal of the school, expressed that he is deeply troubled by the tragic incidents.

He vowed that the government will deploy all instruments of the state to rescue the schoolchildren and ensure their abductors, and killers of the gallant military general and the vice principal are made to face the full weight of justice.

The Vice President, who spoke on Wednesday while in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on the directive of President Tinubu, described the abduction of the schoolgrirls from the boarding school in Maga as an assault on the collective conscience of all Nigerians.

The President had on Tuesday evening asked the VP to visit the state to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.

Shettima delivered the message during a condolence and solidarity visit to Kebbi State, where he led a federal delegation.

Shettima, was received by the Governor. OfKebbi State Nasir Idris, the deputy governor Umar tafida Kebbi state Government delegation, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and key stakeholders.

The Vice President described the abduction as a tragic incident and emphasized that President Tinubu’s top priority is the safe return of the schoolgirls.

Shettima commended security operatives for their resilience and paid tribute to the late Brigadier General Musa Uba and the slain Vice Principal of the school, noting that both men will be honored for their sacrifice.

Governor Nasir Idris expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the swift response, saying the state government is providing full support and an enabling environment for ongoing rescue operations.

The visit comes days after bandits attacked the school, killing the vice principal and injuring another staff member before abducting 25 female students.

The incident has triggered national concern and renewed calls for stronger security interventions.

According to Shettima, the presence of federal officials in Kebbi demonstrates President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment not only to rescuing the girls but also to enhancing security architecture in vulnerable communities.

As the search intensifies, parents of the abducted schoolgirls remain hopeful for their safe return.