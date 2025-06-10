President Bola Tinubu has received chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, at his Lagos residence, commending his remarkable work in transforming the lives of disadvantaged children through chess.

During the visit, Onakoya presented the Guinness World Record certificate he recently earned for the longest chess marathon. He also gifted the President a gold-plated Adire chess board as a symbol of cultural pride and innovation.

President Tinubu, in a statement shared via his official X handle, described Onakoya’s achievement as a powerful testament to the resilience and brilliance of Nigerian youth.

“Tunde’s journey, from the streets of Lagos to uplifting underserved children and breaking world records, reflects the resilience and brilliance of Nigeria’s youth,” the President said.

“Through chess, he opens minds and transforms lives in communities that are too often overlooked. I would love to see how his work can be replicated nationwide, and I look forward to meeting him again in Abuja to explore how the federal government can support his efforts.”

The President noted that Onakoya’s vision closely aligns with the administration’s commitment to ensuring that “no child is left behind and no talent wasted.”

“Nigeria is proud of him, and we will walk with him,” Tinubu added.

Onakoya, whose grassroots initiative has empowered hundreds of children from urban slums through chess education and mentorship, gained global attention after playing chess non-stop for over 58 hours to set the world record.