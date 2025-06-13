President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to veteran journalist and publisher Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu — fondly called Uncle Sam — on his 90th birthday.

In a statement on Thursday, President Tinubu described Uncle Sam as “an eminent statesman and a journalism icon” who has made a significant contribution to the media industry in Nigeria.

Amuka-Pemu started his career at the Daily Times and later co-founded The Punch alongside the late Chief Olu Aboderin. After parting ways with The Punch, he founded Vanguard in 1984.

The President said it was a testament to Uncle Sam’s ability and perseverance that Vanguard remained a leading voice in Nigerian media 41 years later, despite industry upheavals.

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His influence extends far beyond the media; as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South, he is a true elder statesman.”

To celebrate his achievements, President Tinubu conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Uncle Sam during this year’s Democracy Day ceremonies.

The President called on young journalists to emulate the veteran’s integrity and service, and wished him continued health and many more years of impactful service.