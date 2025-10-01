President Bola Tinubu had hailed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on occasion of his 60th birthday. Tinubu noted that Speaker Abbas who also doubles as the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, has passed many impactful pieces of legislation. According to the President, Spe...

President Bola Tinubu had hailed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on occasion of his 60th birthday.

Tinubu noted that Speaker Abbas who also doubles as the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, has passed many impactful pieces of legislation.

According to the President, Speaker Abbas has displayed uncommon capacity as a leader of equals.

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, October 1.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on his 60th birthday on October 1, 2025.

“The President describes Abbas, also the Vice Chairman of the National Assembly, as a worthy partner in government and in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While affirming that the House under Abbas has passed many impactful pieces of legislation, the President commends the Speaker’s deep knowledge, wisdom, and openness.

“President Tinubu remarks: ‘Speaker Abbas has displayed uncommon capacity as a leader of equals. His drive for integrity, excellence and selfless service has proved helpful in maintaining stability in the House.

” ‘I rejoice with the family, friends and associates of this fine lawmaker and leader of men on this milestone. I also congratulate the people of Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State for picking Abbas to represent them in the House of Representatives since 2011.”

“President Tinubu prays for many more years and good health for Speaker Abbas.”