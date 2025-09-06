President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Owelle Gilbert Chikelu, describing him as a model of integrity and selfless service, as the elder statesman marked his 95th birthday....

In a statement, President Tinubu lauded Chikelu’s remarkable journey through life, noting that his decades of service in both the public and private sectors had left an enduring legacy.

“Your 95-year journey on this side of eternity has been filled with profound testimonies, impact on humanity, and selfless service to our beloved country,” the President said.

He particularly praised Chikelu’s outstanding contributions as a Permanent Secretary, fondly remembered as one of Nigeria’s “Super Permanent Secretaries,” who served in ministries including Mines and Power, Economic Development and National Planning, Employment and Labour, and Petroleum Resources.

“You epitomised the true essence of public service in promoting peace, stability, and development. Many of the initiatives introduced during your stewardship continue to shape and inspire improved service delivery to this day,” Tinubu stated.

The President also commended the launch of Chikelu’s biography, Owelle: The GPO Chikelu Story, written by historian Nze Ed Keazor and presented on Saturday in London. He described the book as an important guide for public office holders, offering “invaluable lessons on integrity, accountability, and patriotism.”

“As a friend of many decades, I would especially appreciate your numerous contributions to our nation’s progress,” Tinubu added, expressing hope that Chikelu’s life would continue to inspire future generations.

He prayed for continued health and strength for the elder statesman, who holds the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and the traditional titles of Owelle of Ichida and Owelle of Anaocha.