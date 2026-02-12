President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan as she marks her 70th birthday, commending her record of public service and dedication to national development. In a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President ...

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President celebrated the former Lagos State deputy governor, joining her family, friends, and associates in honouring what he described as a lifetime devoted to service and faith.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Tinubu noted that Sosan began her professional journey in the classroom as a teacher, where she influenced many young people and championed the value of education.

He further highlighted her tenure as Deputy Governor of Lagos State between 2007 and 2011 under the administration of former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. The President also acknowledged her current role as Lagos State’s representative at the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“Serving people comes naturally to her. As deputy governor of Lagos, Sosan served with distinction and integrity. She worked harmoniously with Governor Fashola and was resolutely committed to the socio-economic development of Lagos State,” the President said.

Tinubu offered prayers for her continued good health and many more years of meaningful contribution to society.