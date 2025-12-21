President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his recognition as a champion of press freedom by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI). Ajayi, on 2nd of December 2025, was honoured w...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his recognition as a champion of press freedom by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Ajayi, on 2nd of December 2025, was honoured with a commendation award at the Annual Conference of the respected journalism organisation in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the IPI, “Since he was appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in late August 2024, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has demonstrated an unmistakable commitment to press freedom and respect for journalists and media organisations.”

“We do so not only to acknowledge his commendable press freedom credentials but also to encourage him to do even more and to inspire other officials, institutions, and organisations to emulate his example,” the organisation said.

President Tinubu welcomes the IPI award and commends the DG of the DSS for ensuring press freedom, upholding citizens’ rights, and discharging duties within the bounds of the law.

The President affirmed that the DSS under the leadership of Ajayi is changing the narrative of hostility against members of the press and creating an atmosphere of dialogue and robust engagement with the civil populace.

President Tinubu encourages other security agencies and officials to emulate the DSS example and engage the media as partners, not adversaries.

The President also encourages the DSS to remain steadfast in fostering a more enabling environment for journalists and media practitioners to carry out their professional duties, in consonance with the constitutional provision empowering the media to hold all officials to account.