National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has donated N50 Million to the Niger State Government to tackle insecurity, banditry and other security challenges.

He made the donation during a condolence visit to the State governor in Minna on Thursday.

Advertisement

Governor Bello recently said more than 200 people have been killed in attacks in over 300 communities in the State this year.

Advertisement