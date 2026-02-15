President Bola Tinubu has officially declared open the 15th Biennial Police Games in Asaba, calling on officers of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold discipline, professionalism, and unity. Represented by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), Tinubu said that the game fosters resi...

President Bola Tinubu has officially declared open the 15th Biennial Police Games in Asaba, calling on officers of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold discipline, professionalism, and unity.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), Tinubu said that the game fosters resilience, mutual respect, and the operational synergy essential for safeguarding the nation.

The event is set to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In his remarks, he emphasised that sporting competition is more than just a game.

This year’s games carry the theme: “Beyond the Badge: Excellence in Action”, with the slogan: “Discipline, Dignity, and Dedication”.