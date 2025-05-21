President Bola Tinubu extends heartfelt felicitations to two British Nigerians, Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson, on their historic election and inauguration as mayors in London.

The President commends Bright and Jackson for sustaining the legacy of good works by Nigerians in the diaspora and consistently promoting the values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and commitment to the well-being of others. Their stories, he says, will inspire countless young people—both at home and in the diaspora—to pursue excellence and serve their communities with distinction.

Opeyemi Bright was sworn in as the Civic Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, making history as the borough’s youngest-ever mayor at just 29, following seven years of outstanding service to her community. Jason Jackson has also become the first Nigerian-born Mayor of Islington since the borough’s establishment in 1900, following a rapid rise through local government as a councillor and committee chair.

Before becoming Mayor, Opeyemi Bright was the borough’s youngest Labour councillor at 22, a feat achieved in 2018. Jackson was first elected as a councillor in 2022 and became Chair of Islington’s Homes and Communities Committee in 2023.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Mayors Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson. I urge you to continue giving your best in your new roles as the first citizens of Barking and Dagenham, and Islington. I have every confidence in your abilities and look forward to the positive impact you will make in your respective boroughs,” President Tinubu states