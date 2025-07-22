President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing the performance as a “magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing the performance as a “magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.”

In a message released shortly after the match on Tuesday evening, the President hailed the team’s resilience and determination in overcoming their long-time rivals to book a place in the final and move within touching distance of a record-extending 10th continental title.

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons! Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative,” Tinubu said. “You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home.”

The President encouraged the team to remain focused as they prepare for the final in Rabat, assuring them of the unwavering support of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup,” he said. “Go for our 10th title.”

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten in the tournament and will now aim to reclaim the WAFCON crown they last lifted in 2018.