President Bola Tinubu congratulates the management and staff of Kresta Laurel Limited on the 35th anniversary of the leading indigenous elevator company.

Kresta Laurel Limited is a major player in elevators and escalators, with headquarters in Lagos, branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and a zonal office in Ibadan.

The company is a recipient of the African Order of Merit in Cranes, Escalators, and Elevator Technology.

President Tinubu commends Kresta Laurel for its enterprise discipline, noting that its longevity could only have come from resilience, effective management, and sound business practices.

The President recalls the space support provided by the company to him and his transition team in 1999, when he put together his technocratic cabinet, which took charge of Lagos affairs from May 1999.

President Tinubu thanks Kresta Laurel for its support and unwavering belief in the Nigerian market.

The President congratulates Senator Gbenga Daniel, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kresta Laurel Limited, and wishes the business more success and many remarkable anniversaries.