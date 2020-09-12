National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed has condoled with former Sokoto state governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the demise of his daughter Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko who died from complications arising from childbirth.

He urged the former Governor to take solace in God and accept the dead of his daughter as a wish of Allah.

He prayed Allah to grant other members of the family the longevity denied the decease daughter.

Mr. Tinubu says the good thing is that the bereaved has accepted the dead as the wish of Allah so all sympathisers should do same and believe that is Allah that give and also take away at his appointed time

Mr. Tinubu arrived Sokoto in company of two former governors Adamu Aliero and Tanko Almakura of Kebbi and Nasarawa states respectively.

Also in his entourage is the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC Nuhu Ribadu and other senior party faithfuls.

After the condolence message, the entourage went into a close door meeting with the former Governor and his political associates.