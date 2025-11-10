President Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message commiserating with the former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Halima Suleiman Muazu. Muazu, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also served concurrently with President Tin...

President Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message commiserating with the former governor of Bauchi State, Adamu Muazu, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Halima Suleiman Muazu.

Muazu, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also served concurrently with President Tinubu as governors of their respective states, Bauchi and Lagos.

According to a Monday statement, President Tinubu reflected on Hajiya Haliya’s lifetime, saying “the deceased spent her life performing motherly duties not only for her own children but for many others, near and far.”

Tinubu wrote, “Hajiya was a mother to us all. Her prayers and moral support were not only for her immediate children, but to all of us who, in one way or another, came in contact with her. We thank God for her life and for the beautiful way she spent it.”

President Tinubu prays to Allah to grant her Aljanna Firdaus and grant her family the needed comfort as they mourn their matriarch.