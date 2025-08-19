Operatives of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a notorious “one chance” kingpin and two members of his gang during a routine patrol along Agege Motor Road....

The suspects — Bode Oludayisin, 53, Michael Sowunmi, 22, and David Olawaye, 20 — were caught after a victim raised an alarm while being robbed inside the gang’s minibus.

Police confirmed that Oludayisin is a wanted ringleader linked to a series of violent “one chance” robberies across Lagos.

The suspects were intercepted in an unregistered commercial minibus, which has been identified as their operational vehicle.

Items recovered included a Tecno Spark 20 smartphone belonging to a victim, an axe, two concrete interlock bricks, several heavy stones believed to have been used to attack victims, and a broken bottle.

Investigations revealed that the gang posed as regular passengers in commercial minibuses, popularly known as korope.

They allegedly picked up unsuspecting commuters from areas such as Oshodi before diverting them to unknown locations, where victims were robbed under threats and violence.

The case has been transferred to the Command’s Special Squad 1 for further investigation and to track down fleeing members of the syndicate.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift action of the officers and urged the public to exercise caution by avoiding unmarked or suspicious vehicles.

He also encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 and 09168631003.