President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his “visionary and courageous leadership” in delivering the comprehensive renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the refurbished facility, President Tinubu said the transformation of the once-dilapidated structure stands as a clear testament to what determined leadership and focused governance can achieve.

“This iconic centre had lost its shine and was gradually falling into decay,” Tinubu said. “But under the purposeful direction of the FCT Minister, it has been brought back to life—more elegant, more efficient, and more befitting of our great nation.”

The President commended Wike for embracing his assignment with zeal and for demonstrating that results are possible with the right political will. He added that the renovation of the ICC sends a strong signal that his administration remains committed to delivering impactful infrastructure projects that reflect the dignity of the Nigerian people.

“This is not just a facelift,” Tinubu noted. “It is a reaffirmation of our determination to rebuild and restore. I thank Minister Wike for his tireless efforts and for ensuring this national asset now reflects the excellence we aspire to as a people.”

The International Conference Centre, once regarded as the nation’s premier events venue, had suffered years of neglect before the current administration ordered its full-scale overhaul. The upgraded complex now features modern meeting halls, improved security infrastructure, upgraded sound and lighting systems, and enhanced amenities designed to meet international standards.

Wike, in his remarks, said the project was completed within record time as part of broader efforts to reposition the capital city and boost its capacity to host global events. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and pledged to continue justifying the trust placed in him.

“We are proud to hand over a revitalised facility that all Nigerians can be proud of,” the FCT Minister said. “This is only one of several legacy projects we are determined to deliver under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and representatives of the construction firm that handled the project.

With the International Conference Centre now fully modernised, it is expected to once again become a preferred destination for international conferences, state functions and major cultural events in West Africa.