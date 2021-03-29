Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium, as an institution projecting and discussing national issues.

Professor Osinbajo made this known on Monday in his remarks at the 12th edition of the Colloquium which held in Kano.

Advertisement

Mr Osinbajo, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Lagos State, said the annual event has discussed and produced various national issues that have helped shaping governance in Nigeria.

Vice President Osinbajo who joined the event virtually from the state house, Abuja, after he was prevented from flying due to bad weather, congratulated Mr Tinubu, for the initiative.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium is an annual event to commemorate the birthday of the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This year’s edition is the 12th and coincided with the 69th birthday of the APC national leader.