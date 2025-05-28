President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on West African leaders to uphold and pass on the vision of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the regional bloc marks its 50th anniversary.

In a keynote address on Wednesday at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, the President urged leaders to look beyond the artificial borders created by colonialists and embrace one another as a family.

President Tinubu, the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, noted that the founding fathers foresaw a more united, harmonious, and purpose-driven regional bloc that would benefit many generations.

“Today, we celebrate not only five decades of history but the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and shared destiny that defines our Community. In 1975, our founding leaders envisioned a West Africa where borders unite rather than divide — a region of free movement, thriving trade, and peaceful coexistence. That vision is still alive”.

President Tinubu paid tribute to all who have nurtured the idea of ECOWAS, especially General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR — the only surviving founding father.

“I salute past and present Heads of State and Governments within the Community for upholding the values of integration, cooperation, and solidarity. I commend our former Executive Secretaries and Commission Presidents, whose leadership helped build ECOWAS into a formidable force for peace and progress. I also recognise the tireless work of the ECOWAS Commission staff and institutions,” he added.

The President said the regional bloc has lived up to the founders’ expectations in many respects, including peacekeeping, trade liberalisation, free movement of citizens, and working together to tackle security issues and global pandemics.

“ECOWAS is a beacon of African unity. In overcoming colonial legacies, we brought together Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone nations under one vision —an achievement of global significance.

“Our region has pioneered free movement, expanded intra-regional trade, and deepened integration through instruments like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and Joint Border Posts. These measures have facilitated business, cultural exchange, and mobility across West Africa.

“On peace and security, ECOWAS has acted decisively to restore constitutional order and counter instability. Our regional cooperation on counterterrorism and financial crime, including through GIABA, reflects our shared commitment to peace and safety.

“In governance, ECOWAS has upheld democratic norms through election observation, mediation, and institutions such as the ECOWAS Parliament and Court of Justice — cementing accountability, rule of law, and people-centred governance,” the President stated.

President Tinubu pointed to progress in agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation, singling out the ECOWAS Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2045) and new platforms advancing regional growth and gender equality.

However, he emphasised the need for more vigorous policy implementation and urged member states to ensure citizens feel the tangible benefits of integration.

“Our young people and women—who form the majority—must be at the heart of ECOWAS development. We must invest deliberately in their education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership. Their success is the key to our future stability and prosperity.

“For nearly 40 years, Nigeria has supported regional capacity building through the Technical Aid Corps. We remain committed to deploying skilled professionals to ECOWAS countries and will continue to honour every eligible request,” the President added.

President Tinubu urged leaders to close their ranks and work together to ensure the success of the economic bloc.

“As we look to the next fifty years, let us renew our compact with one another—with courage, clarity, and conviction. The work of integration is never done. Each generation must carry the flame forward, lighting the path of unity and shared progress for those who come after.

“Let us imagine a West Africa where no child is denied the opportunity because of where they are born; where our borders are zones of cooperation, not conflict; where our economies thrive through joint effort; and where our people, diverse yet bound by destiny, walk together toward peace, prosperity, and justice.

“This Golden Jubilee is not merely a celebration of the past but a summons to shape the future. Let us draw strength from our history, courage from our struggles, and hope from our shared potential. In our unity lies our power—in our solidarity, our success.

“To the people of West Africa: this is your Community. Your hands have built it. Your resilience sustains it. And your dreams will define what it becomes. Stand tall. The future belongs to us all,” he said.

President Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining ECOWAS for the benefit of posterity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, highlighted ECOWAS’s achievements in peacekeeping, election monitoring, strengthening democratic institutions, trade liberalisation, gas pipeline construction, and security.

The only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, said he was happy that the regional body had survived for fifty years and has impacted the continent.

Gowon said Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso’s departures were not healthy for regional progress and development.

“Our sister nations that decided to leave will, in time, realise the bonds of culture. And with goodwill and sincere intention, they will find their way back.

“I am very encouraged to see the effort of government, ministers, Chief of Defense Staff, and the President. The President has constantly been working with the groups, and I hope they will convince them to return.

“Continue to be open, and don’t push them away. They will come back as individuals or as a group,” he said.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, noted that ECOWAS has become a shining example as Africa’s oldest and most active regional bloc.

The Golden Jubilee celebration, which began with a re-enactment of the ECOWAS declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), was attended by the Presidents of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, as well as the foreign ministers of Ghana, Senegal, Benin, and representatives of other member countries.