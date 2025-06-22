President Bola Tinubu has expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend.

The President mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.

He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

President Tinubu condoled with the Government and people of Borno State over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support survivors.

Meanwhile, the President has sympathised with the families of those killed or injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano.

The explosion at a scrap metal factory affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

President Tinubu stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and tasked relevant government institutions with investigating the incident.