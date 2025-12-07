President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the president of LoveWorld Incorporated, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday. In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Oyakhilome as “...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the president of LoveWorld Incorporated, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Oyakhilome as “a charismatic religious leader and teacher of the Word for his rare gift of insight and charity.”

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, an author, televangelist, and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, on his birthday today.

“Pastor Chris is the founder of Christ Embassy, one of Nigeria’s largest churches, and author of the daily devotional, Rhapsody of Realities.

“President Tinubu extols the charismatic religious leader and teacher of the Word for his rare gift of insight and charity.”

The statement added, “The President notes that the cardinal message of Pastor Chris’ ministry is love, just as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the global influence of the teachings and ministry of the clergyman, describing his impact as changing the face of ministry in Nigeria and beyond.”

“The President commends the philanthropist for his decades of not only teaching love but also demonstrating it by standing up for the downtrodden and meeting the needs of the underprivileged.

“The President wishes Pastor Chris a happy birthday and strength as he continues doing the Lord’s work,” the statement concluded.