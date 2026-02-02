President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, ahead of his 60th birthday on Tuesday. In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the...

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described the celebrant as a dependable party man whose articulate engagement and clarity of purpose have significantly strengthened the APC in the State.

According to the statement, President Tinubu commended Oladejo for his steadfast commitment to progressive politics, party unity, and democratic ideals, noting that his years of service as a party spokesman reflect discipline, loyalty, and a deep understanding of grassroots mobilisation.

President Tinubu acknowledges Oladejo’s long-standing role in advancing the values of good governance and responsible political communication, stressing that his contributions have helped sustain the progressive legacy of Lagos State while nurturing a new generation of party faithful.

“As you mark the diamond milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to our great party, Lagos State, and the nation at large,” the President says.