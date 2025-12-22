President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mrs Cecilia Adebisi Ugowe, as she marks her 90th birthday. In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Ugowe as a trailblazer whose ...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mrs Cecilia Adebisi Ugowe, as she marks her 90th birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Ugowe as a trailblazer whose service to the Nigeria Police Force helped expand opportunities for women and promote professionalism at a time when the force was largely male-dominated.

Tinubu noted that Ugowe consistently broke barriers throughout her career.

In 1968, she attained the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, an uncommon achievement for a woman at the time.

She later went on to become the first female Commissioner of Police, the first female Assistant Inspector General of Police, and the first woman to serve as Force Secretary.

“As she marks this significant milestone, I commend her lifetime of service and wish her continued good health, peace, and fulfilment”, the President said.

The President joined family members, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the nonagenarian, whose career remains a reference point for women in policing and public service in Nigeria.