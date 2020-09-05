The national leader of All progressives congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for timely review of revenue formula of the country, urging southwest governors to collaborate in boosting the revenue of the region.

Asiwaju Tinubu made the call during the inauguration of Ondo state internal revenue services complex in Akure.

Asiwaju Tinubu who Described Ondo State as a great potential for energy, economy and agriculture, said when the potentials were fully utilized and youths were engaged, social unrest in the region would become history.

He also encouraged the state residents to see prompt payment of their taxes as obligation saying no nation could develop without the contributions from its citizens

In his remarks , Governor Akeredolu said the state internally generated revenue had risen from five hundred million to two billion naira

He hinged the timely construction of the building on dwindling revenue generation and poor working condition of the workers.

The programme was attended by political gladiators including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, his Kogi counterparts, Yaya Bello and the pioneer national leader of APC, Chief Bisi Akande.